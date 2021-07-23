Threat of flash flooding remains high for burn scar areas; Rain chances return for Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — After a week filled with flash flooding and mudslides in the mountains, expect more of the same this weekend.

The chance for more rain returns today and tomorrow. The best chance for the Front Range and metro Denver will fall on Saturday. Both days can produce pockets of heavy rain due to slow-moving storms.

The threat of flash flooding is possible across the burn scar areas.

We will have a much lower chance for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday into next week. The better possibility for rain will increase later next week. Temperatures look to stay near normal levels in the low 90s.

This is a current look at the watches and warnings across Colorado.