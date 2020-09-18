Thick smoke, high of 86° Friday; 90° possible Saturday with less smoke

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in effect today for most of the Foothills, Front Range, and Eastern Plains of Colorado. There will be unhealthy concentrations of smoke and small particulate matter for even healthy people.

Air quality improves Saturday-Sunday. Smoke thins out.

Today stays dry across Colorado. Front Range highs around 86 degrees. Mountain highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 78 degrees.

A storm system slides into Wyoming between Saturday and Sunday. This storm system will spark 10% chances for afternoon t-storms across Colorado. It will also slide cooler air into Colorado Sunday-Tuesday.

Highs on Saturday surge to almost 90 in Denver. Sunday in the mid-80s; Low 80s Monday.