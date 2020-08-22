Thick Smoke and Near Record Heat

It has been a hot and hazy week and that is how we continue for the weekend. Thick smoke hangs around not only from our fires across the state but also the fires in California. From all the smoke and particles, we do have poor air quality which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperatures are heating up to the upper 90s once again. This afternoon our record high is 98 degrees and we are looking at 97 degrees. Near record heat continues Sunday and into early next week.

Skies are staying dry for now but we do start to bring back in a few isolated storms starting on Wednesday. Best chance for some scattered storms and cooler, more seasonal temperatures begin late next week.