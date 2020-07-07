The heat rolls on with near record highs possible

Watch
The hot and dry conditions will continue through the weekend keeping fire concerns elevated. Our next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms won’t arrive until early next week.

So, we will be dealing with several days of heat with readings reaching the mid to upper 90s each afternoon and even topping 100 degrees.

We have 3 records that are within reach. The first is Thursday with a record high of 98 and we are predicting 96 degrees. The next possible record is 102 on Friday and we are forecasting 100 degrees. And, finally, on Monday the record is 100 and we have a high of 99 degrees.

