Front Range forecast: heat returns for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures returned to the 90s on Thursday and we will see more hot readings heading into the weekend. Highs will range between 93 and 97 degrees from Friday through Sunday.

There will be only a few showers or thunderstorms possible on Friday and Saturday. Most places will be dry both days.

Storm chances increase on Sunday with scattered storms possible during the afternoon thanks to a cold front that arrives early in the day.

That cold front will keep temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday along with additional showers and thunderstorms possible.

We return to the low 90s for the rest of next week with only isolated storms each day.