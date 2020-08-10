The heat quickly returns and sticks around

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures cooled on Monday into the 80s thanks to a cold front that arrived early this morning. Humidity values have also increased behind the cold front and set the stage for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms across metro Denver.

Unfortunately, we will heat back into the 90s on Tuesday and stay in those hot readings through the end of the work week. There may be a shower or two on Tuesday, but overall the forecast looks dry through Friday.

We will introduce a few late day storms on Saturday and Sunday. The rain chances are not great, but the increase in cloud cover will help to reduce the heat and get temperatures back into the 80s.