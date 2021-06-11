The break from the heat is over as stretch of hot days returns

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a refreshing day along the Front Range as temperatures dipped into the 70s and low 80s.

However, the heat quickly returns this weekend. It will be sunny and dry with highs both days in the lower 90s across metro Denver. Our average high is in the low 80s at this time of year.

We are looking at even hotter days early next week with readings expected to reach the upper 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Record highs could be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday forecast high: 97 Monday record high: 102, set in 2006 Tuesday forecast high: 99 Tuesday record high: 97, set in 1993 Wednesday forecast high: 98 Wednesday record high: 96, set in 2020

We will still be in the 90s through the end of the week, but with rain chances returning to the forecast, the afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s and not record setting.