Thanksgiving to bring a little snow to parts of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking a weak cold front that will arrive in Colorado later tonight. It will bring light snow showers to the northern and central Colorado mountains. Accumulation looks to be just a few inches at best through Thanksgiving Day.

In metro Denver, your Thanksgiving will start off cold with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. It will be a cool holiday with highs only reaching the low 40s in most locations. Late in the evening there is a chance for some light passing snow. We are not expecting much to fall, but light accumulation on mainly grassy areas is possible.

The remainder of the holiday weekend turns sunny and dry with highs swinging between cooler 40s and milder 50s, which will continue into next week.