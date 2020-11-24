50s Wednesday; Thanksgiving night flurries still possible

DENVER (KDVR) — Our recent snow storm is quickly racing away from the state. The good news is, we picked up several inches of needed snow and we are now back to normal for the season in Denver after getting 5″ officially at the airport.

We will enjoy a milder Wednesday with highs in the city in the low 50s under mainly sunny skies. There will be some melting of snow, but it will take several days for it to disappear.

Thanksgiving will be in the cooler low 40s with passing clouds. There is still the chance for a few snow showers late Thursday night. Right now, accumulation looks light with less than an inch and mainly closer to the base of the foothills on the west side of the metro.

The forecast turns dry after Thanksgiving through most of next week as temperatures will swing between cooler 40s and milder 50s thanks to weak passing cold fronts.