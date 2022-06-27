DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 90s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s on the Front Range on Wednesday with a 10% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. Most places will stay dry.

If you are heading to downtown Denver for the Avalanche victory parade on Thursday, temperatures will be in the low 80s midday with building clouds.

Rain chances will go up Thursday into Saturday, cooling high temperatures into the 80s. Each of these afternoons will have scattered storms.

Storm chances will go down to 20% on Sunday and Monday, the Fourth of July.