DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 70s for the first time this year in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s Thursday with dry weather.

Thursday will be warm before the storm with a high around 71 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Friday but will quickly cool Friday night as a cold front sweeps through.

Rain showers will start late Friday night and will continue as a rain/snow mix into Saturday morning. There will be some spotty on and off showers throughout Saturday with the heaviest snow staying north and south of Denver.

Snow showers will be a little more widespread on Sunday and will likely cause slick roads throughout the day.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued an alert day for Sunday as there is a good chance for a few inches to stack up by Sunday night. It is still a little too far out to know exact snowfall totals

There will be a few light lingering snow showers on Monday with high temperatures staying in the 30s.

Warmer weather will move back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.