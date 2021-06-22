Highs surge into the upper-90s Tuesday ahead of cold front with rain on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Hot temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday at 95-100 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. It will be dry with hazy, smoky sunshine.

The mountains stay dry today with hazy, smoky sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Red Flag Warnings for wildfire danger cover the entire Western Slope of Colorado indefinitely. Drought levels are extreme to exceptional.

Wednesday is similar. Smoke from wildfires across Colorado starts to spread east and affect the air quality across the I-70 Corridor, Denver and the Front Range.

Thursday features a 10-20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms across the mountains and Front Range. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Two cold fronts are lined-up; the first arrives Friday with highs in the 70s and a 50% chance of rain.

The second cold front arrives Saturday with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the 70s.

Drier on Sunday.