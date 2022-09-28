DENVER (KDVR) — Hot temperatures and dry weather have been in place for the last several days on the Front Range. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Thursday with chances for rain returning.

There will be a 10% chance for rain on Thursday afternoon across metro Denver with better chances south and west into the mountains and along the Palmer Divide.

There will be scattered showers and storms Friday through Sunday across Colorado. Storms will be scattered on the Front Range Friday and Sunday with more widespread storms on Saturday.

The rainfall will cool high temperatures into the low 70s through the weekend.

There will be isolated shower chances on Monday and Tuesday with highs cooling to the 60s by Tuesday.