DENVER (KDVR) — After hitting 100 degree temperatures both days over the weekend, Denver saw a much needed cold front on Monday. The cooler weather won’t last long with highs returning to the 90s by Tuesday.

There will be scattered rain showers Monday evening with mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer weather and sunshine move back in on Tuesday with a high temperature in the low 90s and a 20% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

There will be a 10% chance for storms on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures close to the triple digits on Thursday and Friday.

Storm chances will go up heading into next weekend with temperatures cooling to the low 90s on Sunday.