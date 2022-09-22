DENVER (KDVR) — After a chilly two days in Denver with afternoon temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will return to the 80s with dry weather on Friday.

There will be scattered rain showers across the Eastern Plains Thursday evening as dry weather returns to the Front Range and mountains. By early Friday, dry weather will return to the entire state.

Friday will be sunny, dry and warm on the Front Range with a high temperature of around 80 degrees in Denver.

Temperatures in the 80s will stay into Saturday with a small dip on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Dry conditions will stay into next week with temperatures hitting the 80s most days.