Temps reach the 50s Tuesday, 2 chances for snow this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry and mild weather is here to stay in Denver for the next few days. Temperatures hit the 50s on Monday and will do the same on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Wednesday will have a 10% chance for an isolated snow shower in the afternoon. This will be a quick-hitting shower that will bring little to no accumulation and isn’t expected to impact travel.

Temperatures will hit the 50s again with dry weather on Thursday.

A cold front will move through Colorado Friday, dropping temperatures into the 30s with a 20% chance for snow. These showers will move in Friday evening and will end early Saturday morning. They could bring accumulations between half an inch and 2.5 inches to parts of the Front Range.

Dry and mild weather will return for the weekend with high temperatures in the mid-50s Sunday and Monday.