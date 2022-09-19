DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit the 90s Monday afternoon for the 66th time this year. Temperatures will stay near 90 degrees on Tuesday before big weather changes push in.

The forecast high temperature for Denver on Tuesday is 89 degrees. Most of the day will be sunny and dry until late in the evening as a cold front gets closer.

Cloud cover will increase, temperatures will cool, and there will be gusty winds late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday as the cold front pushes through.

The cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures with rain showers Wednesday and Thursday.

This storm system could bring over 2 inches of rain in western Colorado, with over half of an inch to parts of the Front Range.

Temperatures will only hit the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with scattered rain showers on and off from late Tuesday night to Thursday night.

Dry weather will return Friday and stay through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 70s by Friday.