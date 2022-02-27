DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds slide in across the metro area Sunday evening, keeping our lows mild in the middle 20s. Sunshine returns quickly on Monday and high temperatures top out around the 60-degree mark again.

Temperatures continue to climb, reaching the middle 60s on Tuesday, then the upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday! Sunny skies linger through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Friday has highs in the lower 60s with increasing clouds. A system will move in late on Friday, adding in some light rain showers that change to snow overnight. Light snow is possible on Saturday with highs reaching the middle 40s. Models are not in agreement about what next weekend will bring, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.