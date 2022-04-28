DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through Colorado on Friday cooling temperatures and increasing the wind.

Afternoon high temperatures will fall to the mid-60s on Friday which is right around average for this time of year in Denver. Winds will gust up to 30mph from midday into the evening.

There is a 10% chance for a few rain showers Friday afternoon with the best chances staying on the northeast plains. The mountains will see light scattered snow showers throughout the day.

Saturday will be mild, dry, and breezy. Sunday will heat up to the low 70s with a 10% chance of evening rain.

The best chance for rain this week will be on Monday with scattered showers cooling temperatures into the 50s.

More rainy weather moves in on Wednesday and Thursday.