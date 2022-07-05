DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures will cool to the 80s on the Front Range Wednesday and Thursday with scattered storms on both afternoons.

There will be scattered storms around Tuesday night with lightning and heavy rainfall. There will be potential for burn scar flooding in the mountains.

Storms will clear out late Tuesday with more chances Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s both days before a warm-up into the weekend.

Storm chances will go down to 10% on Friday with temperatures in the mid-90s. Most places will stay dry through the weekend.

Saturday will be both the hottest and driest day of the week with a temperature of around 97 degrees. This will be close to the record of 98 degrees for Denver set last year.

Isolated storm chances will return for Sunday with a 30% chance of storms Monday and Tuesday.