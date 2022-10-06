DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through Thursday night, bringing cooler temperatures into the Denver weather forecast before the weekend.

Weather tonight: Cold front moves in

Cloud cover and winds will increase Thursday evening as the cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s overnight on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Early fog, drizzle

Friday morning will start off with fog, low cloud cover and drizzle across most of Eastern Colorado. Sunshine will return by Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will hit the upper 50s on Friday, nearly 15 degrees below Denver’s average high of 70 degrees for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Dry before rain chances

Dry weather will stay through the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

There will be a 10% chance for rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday with another drop in temperatures Wednesday.