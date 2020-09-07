Temperatures will plummet overnight, snow possible throughout Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) – A strong cold front slides into Colorado and will plummet temperatures more than 50 degrees by Tuesday. It will also bring snow to the Front Range and Denver.

So, it’ll be in the 30s all day Tuesday with snow possible from early until late. Some of the best bands of snow look to arrive in the late afternoon and early evening. Snow will continue into early Wednesday before ending.

Snow totals will range from 2″-5″ for metro Denver. You can expect higher totals on the south side of town with 5″-8″ possible in places like Castle Rock, Parker & Sedalia. And, even deeper snow, up to a foot, in the higher foothills and parts of the Colorado mountains.

Most of the snow will melt on area roads. Just watch out after sunset on Tuesday that bridges and overpass could turn slick. Also, keep an eye on trees and shrubs that could have broken branches from the weight of the snow.

And, finally, find that winter coat! Especially for the kids that may be catching the bus early Tuesday and again Wednesday morning with freezing temperatures expected.