Temperatures will hit the 60s again Tuesday before rain, snow chances move in

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are going to hit the 60s once again on Tuesday before our next storm system arrives. Tuesday will be sunny and dry with breezy afternoon winds.

Colorado’s next storm will begin to move in on Wednesday. This storm system is expected to last several days through the weekend, and significantly cooler temperatures will impact travel.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will cool to the 50s with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of a few rain and snow showers late at night. Highs will cool to the 40s on Thursday and Friday with scattered rain and snow showers.

Steady and widespread snow showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures cool to the 30s. It is still a little too far out to know how much snowfall we will see on the Front Range, but it is expected to cause travel impacts, especially for the weekend.