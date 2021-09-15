Temperatures will heat back up in Denver before a backdoor cold front arrives Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a return to hot temperatures around 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday in Denver. The normal high right now in Denver is 80 degrees.

Light smoke concentrations continue Wednesday-Friday across Colorado.

The mountains can expect dry conditions and sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A backdoor cold front hits the Northeastern Plains of Colorado Friday morning then skies turn sunny with highs around 79 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

It will be dry and hot Saturday-Sunday at 90 degrees across the Front Range.

Another cold front hits Monday-Wednesday with cooler 70s in Denver and slight chances for t-storms.

Fall colors are already starting to arrive in some parts of Colorado. Mike Trezek took this photo near Loveland Pass.

Near the A-Basin and Keystone ski areas. Credit: Mike Trezek

