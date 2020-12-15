DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night will stay dry and clear across the Front Range as lingering snow showers end in the mountains. Dry weather will be moving in for the next few days.

Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will hit the 40s with sunshine and dry conditions on the Front Range. There will be a few scattered snow showers in the central and northern mountains.

Thursday will be another dry day in Denver with afternoon high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Colorado’s next storm system will bring snow showers to the mountains starting Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snow showers will move onto the Front Range and Plains Friday morning and will last into Friday afternoon before clearing out. As of right now, totals look to stay below 2 inches in metro Denver. It will be a quick burst of snow with small totals similar to the last few snowstorms we have had for the last few days.

Dry weather will return on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures reaching the 50s on Sunday and Monday.