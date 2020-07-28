Temperatures warm to the 90s Wednesday with isolated storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms have moved out of the Front Range and onto the Plains Tuesday evening. There is still a chance for an isolated storm or two on the Front Range Tuesday evening but most places will be dry.

Wednesday will be drier and warmer with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 90s. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm with better chances on the northern Front Range and northeast Plains.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday as storm chances rise.

The weekend ahead will be warm with temperatures close to 90 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible each afternoon.