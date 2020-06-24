Temperatures warm to the 90s again tomorrow with afternoon storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across the Front Range and eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is a typical Front Range summer weather pattern where storms develop over the foothills and slide east across the lower elevations in the afternoons.

Thursday will be another hot day with a 20% chance for storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year.

Storms on Thursday afternoon could turn severe on the northeast Plains of Colorado where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Storm chances go up on Friday, dropping temperatures into the upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will reach temperatures in the 80s with a few scattered afternoon storms. Sunday will be dry with high temperatures in the 90s.