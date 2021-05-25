Temperatures warm to the 80s Wednesday, severe storms possible on northeast plains

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will increase to the 80s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a 10% chance for an afternoon isolated shower or storm but the best chance for a storm will be on Colorado’s northeast plains.

The far northeast plains are under a marginal and slight risk Wednesday. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats. Storms will exit the state to the east by 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday will return to sunny and dry weather with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, isolated storms are possible Saturday, but it will be the driest day of the weekend. Sunday and Monday have a chance for scattered storms knocking highs down to the 70s.

If you have plans to be outside this Memorial Day Weekend, especially on Sunday or Monday, make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get weather alerts.