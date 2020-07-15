Temperatures warm back to the 90s Thursday with afternoon storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will see another round of scattered afternoon storms Wednesday evening. Most of these storms will be concentrated along and south of the Palmer Divide but a few could make their way north into Denver during the evening drive time.

Storms could turn severe tonight on Colorado’s southeast Plains and in the Pikes Peak region. The main threats will be strong winds and hail.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s again on Thursday and will stay hot through the weekend.

A few scattered storms will move across the Front Range and Plains Thursday evening with the chance for severe storms staying on the eastern Plains.

The weekend will be mostly dry with only a 10-percent chance of an isolated shower or storm on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s.