Temperatures to hit the 60s Thursday, heavy mountain snow moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — It has not been feeling like Christmas week in Denver with high temperatures in the 60s. More 60-degree temperatures are on the way for Thursday, with mountain snowfall moving in the next few days.

Fire danger will stay high for the rest of Wednesday with mild temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity. All of Colorado will stay dry Wednesday evening.

Denver will hit a high temperature close to 63 degrees on Thursday.

Mountain travel could be tough this week

The Front Range and lower elevations will stay dry but Colorado’s mountains will see several rounds of snow move in starting on Thursday.

Snow will become steady and widespread by Thursday afternoon and evening. By Thursday night, totals will range from 1 to 4 inches.

Snow showers will continue on and off Thursday through Sunday. A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the mountains from Thursday morning to midday on Christmas.

Travel could be tough in parts of the mountains this week. Storm totals by Sunday will range from 4 to 16 inches.

Front Range may see rain, but snow unlikely

On Friday, a few showers could shift onto the Front Range. Not everyone on the Front Range will see precipitation but areas that do will likely see it fall as rain instead of snow. The foothills and higher elevations could see a quick change over to snow.

Christmas day will be dry in Denver and on the Front Range but the mountains will continue to see snow. Denver’s high temperature is expected to hit the mid 50s, running about 10 degrees above the average high of 43 degrees.

There will be another 10% chance for a shower next week with highs dropping to the 40s Monday through Wednesday.