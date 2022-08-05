DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms Friday evening bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the mountains and the Front Range. Storm chances will continue into the weekend as the monsoon increases across the state.

Friday’s high temperature hit 101 degrees in Denver breaking the previous record of 99 degrees. It is the fifth triple-digit day of the year.

Storms will push east throughout Friday afternoon and evening. The mountains could see flash flood warnings on the burn scar areas with storms that bring heavy rain. Lightning and heavy rain will be the main threats in metro Denver and on the Front Range Friday evening.

Storms will clear out late Friday with a dry start to Saturday. Saturday’s high temperatures will hit the 90s in Denver with a 20% chance for afternoon storms.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with a 60% chance of storms. There will be scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening with a cold front that will drop high temperatures to the low 80s.

There could be up to an inch or two of rain in southern Colorado on Sunday with a few tenths of an inch of accumulation possible further north.

Monday will be slightly drier and warmer with a 20% chance for storms.

Dry and warm weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s on both days.