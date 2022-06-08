DENVER (KDVR) — Drier and warmer weather is settling into Colorado for the next several days. Besides a 10% chance of rain on Thursday, most of Colorado will be dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s on Thursday in Denver with isolated afternoon storms. The best chance for a storm will stay south of Denver in southern Colorado and the southeast plains.

There is a marginal and slight risk for storms to turn severe in southern and eastern Colorado Thursday. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Hot weather will move in Friday and last into next week. Temperatures will be up in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions on both days.

A cold front will swing through on Tuesday dropping temperatures to the low 80s with a 10% chance of an isolated storm.