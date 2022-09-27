DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit the low 80s again on Tuesday with more heat on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be scattered showers and storms in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide Tuesday afternoon that will clear out after 8 p.m.

Sunshine and dry weather will return on Wednesday with high temperatures hitting the low 80s.

There will be a 10% chance of rain on Thursday with temperatures running about 10 degrees above the average high of 75 degrees in Denver.

Colorado’s next storm system will bring scattered showers throughout Friday and into the weekend. The best chance for rain in Denver will come on Saturday with scattered chances on Friday and Sunday.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s as the rain moves in. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Drier weather will move in on Monday and Tuesday with a 10% chance for an isolated storm.