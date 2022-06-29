DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s mountains and the Front Range will see scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. More widespread rain will move in on Thursday.

Thursday morning will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low 80s by 10 a.m. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm during the Avalanche parade, with better chances for storms coming Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s on Friday with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will start to gradually go down each day into the weekend. Most places will see the best chance in the early afternoon with drier conditions in the evening.

Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Sunday with storm chances dropping to 20% on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry in most places with highs hitting the upper 90s.