DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the low 80s on Thursday with sunshine and dry weather.

Hot and dry weather will stay in the forecast through Saturday with some spots on the Front Range and plains hitting the 90s on Friday and Saturday.

Winds will be breezy on Friday and Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Storm chances will return Sunday and last into next week, cooling high temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have plans to be outside Sunday or Monday, it won’t be a complete washout with only a 20% chance for storms each afternoon.