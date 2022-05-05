DENVER (KDVR) — Dry and warm weather will settle in for at least the next week in Denver. Temperatures will hit the 80s in the next two days.

Friday’s high temperature will hit 80 degrees with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a beautiful day to spend time outside. Saturday will be even warmer with a high in the mid-80s. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times Saturday and Sunday.

Mother’s Day will be sunny and dry with a high temperature of around 77 degrees. Dry weather will stay in the forecast for next week.

Temperatures have potential to hit the mid 80s again on Wednesday.