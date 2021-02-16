Temperatures surge to near freezing Tuesday; multiple snow chances in Denver, the mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a cold start with single digits then temperatures surging to near freezing this afternoon. This will be the first time at freezing since last Thursday. Partly sunny skies with poor air quality and Air Quality Advisories. Denver and the Northern Front Range could see a few snow showers this evening with a dusting of accumulation across the Northern Front Range.

The mountains can expect on/off snow showers with another 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s.

One inch of snow accumulation is possible in Denver between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Foothills and west side of Denver and the Palmer Divide could see 1-4 inches by Thursday morning.

Another storm arrives late Friday in the mountains. Another 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. Denver could see a few snow showers on Saturday.

Warmer and drier on Sunday-Tuesday.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Thursday.

