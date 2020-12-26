Temperatures stay warm Saturday, chance for snow moves in next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 60 degrees this Christmas, tying for the 12th warmest Christmas on record. Dry and mild weather will stay for Saturday before weather changes move in.

Saturday’s afternoon high temperature will reach the upper 50s. There will be sunshine and dry weather across the eastern half of the state. Scattered snow showers will move into the mountains Saturday evening and will stay through Sunday. Accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches in the mountains by Sunday night.

Sunday’s temperatures will cool into the low 40s with breezy winds up to 30mph.

A storm system moves in Monday and Tuesday bringing snow showers to the mountains and Front Range. High temperatures will get knocked into the 30s both days. It is too far out to know exact totals for Metro Denver, but it does not look like a big storm for the Front Range.

Drier weather will move in by Wednesday with high temperatures staying into the 30s for New Year’s Eve.