Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, dry week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures will finally stay more fall-like in Denver for the next few days after a very warm mid-September.

Afternoon high temperatures will make it to 76 in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. There will be sunny skies with dry conditions state-wide.

A cold front will swing through Colorado Wednesday afternoon dropping temperatures into the upper 60s for Thursday. Unfortunately, the front won’t increase any chances for rain.

Temperatures will fluctuate between the 60s and 70s into the weekend with more dry weather. There will be a little bit more cloud cover on Saturday but no rain is expected.

Warmer 80s and more sunshine will move in by next week.