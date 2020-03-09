Alert
Larimer County woman has Colorado’s 9th case of coronavirus
Watch
FOX31 News at 5:00
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures stay mild before end-of-week snow chance

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry and mild in Denver with mostly sunny skies. Scattered snow showers will pass through the mountains on Tuesday.

Colorado's next storm system will bring mountain snowfall starting on Wednesday and continuing on and off through Friday.

Denver and the Front Range could see a few isolated rain showers on Thursday with better chances on Friday in the form of snow.

Scattered snow showers will move through the mountains and Front Range on Friday with drier conditions by early Saturday morning.

It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals for Friday but as of right now, it doesn't look like a big storm for the lower elevations. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Another cold front will move in Sunday into Monday, bringing cold temperatures and snow along with it.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories