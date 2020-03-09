Temperatures stay mild before end-of-week snow chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry and mild in Denver with mostly sunny skies. Scattered snow showers will pass through the mountains on Tuesday.

Colorado's next storm system will bring mountain snowfall starting on Wednesday and continuing on and off through Friday.

Denver and the Front Range could see a few isolated rain showers on Thursday with better chances on Friday in the form of snow.

Scattered snow showers will move through the mountains and Front Range on Friday with drier conditions by early Saturday morning.

It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals for Friday but as of right now, it doesn't look like a big storm for the lower elevations. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Another cold front will move in Sunday into Monday, bringing cold temperatures and snow along with it.