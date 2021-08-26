Temperatures stay in the 90s Thursday with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will hit the low 90s Thursday afternoon with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Some storms could turn severe on the northeast plains where a marginal risk for severe storms is in place. The main threats will be hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

The best chances for storms along the Front Range Thursday will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The strongest storms are expected to stay east of the Front Range.

Friday will be dry with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Chances for storms will go up to 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Storms will cool temperatures into the 80s on Sunday with dry weather and 90s returning next week.