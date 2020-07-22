Temperatures stay in the 90s Thursday with more afternoon rain chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will move east across Colorado’s mountains, Front Range and eastern Plains Wednesday evening. Storms this afternoon are not expected to turn severe. The main threats will be gusty outflow winds and light rainfall.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will heat up to the low 90s in the afternoon. There will be isolated showers and storms in the afternoon that are not expected to be severe.

Storm chances will increase on Sunday as the monsoonal moisture shifts east over eastern Colorado. This will bring better rain chances into next week and cool temperatures into the 80s.