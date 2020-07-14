Temperatures stay in the 80s Wednesday, scattered storms continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across the Front Range, mountains and Plains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms could turn severe on the Plains southeast of Denver with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. The Front Range will dry out after about 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s temperatures will stay cooler in the low 80s. There will be more scattered storms after noon. Storms are not expected to be severe in metro Denver but the southeast Plains could see an isolated severe storm or two.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s by Thursday with scattered afternoon storms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be the drier day of the two with only a 10-percent chance of a storm. High temperatures will make it to the upper 90s that afternoon.