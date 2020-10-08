Temperatures stay in the 80s through Saturday; big cool-down Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will bring more heat, dry weather and smoke to the Front Range. Temperatures will be around 85 degrees on Thursday and could tie or break the record. The record high temperature in Denver Thursday is 85 degrees, set in 1910.

There will be areas of smoke and poor air quality again on Thursday with dry conditions and sunny skies.

Friday will be another hot day with near-record heat. The forecast high temperature is 86 degrees and the record high is 87, set in 1910.

Colorado will stay dry through Saturday with temperatures staying in the 80s for the Front Range.

The next storm system to enter the state will move in on Sunday, bringing snow to the mountains and rain to the lower elevations. A few showers could linger into early Monday morning but the rest of Monday will be dry. This storm system will cool temperatures to the 70s on Sunday and the low 60s by Monday.