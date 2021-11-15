Temperatures stay in the 70s Tuesday before 30-degree drop

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit a high temperature of 74 degrees Monday afternoon. This high temperature was only four off of the record of 78 set in 1942.

More warm and dry weather is expected on Tuesday in Denver. Winds are going to increase as Colorado’s next cold front starts to make its way through the state. A fire weather warning is in place for most of the Front Range and southern Colorado.

Late Tuesday night, snow showers will develop in the mountains. Some of these will carry over into Wednesday morning before clearing out.

The Front Range and lower elevations could see a few isolated light snow showers early on Wednesday. Most places in eastern Colorado won’t see accumulation, but some areas that are under the bands of snow could pick up a light dusting. There likely won’t be any impact to travel on the Front Range from this.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s behind the cold front with a 30-degree temperature drop into Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be more seasonal and dry.