Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures stay in the 70s to start the week

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Monday will be a great day to spend time outside.

Denver’s high temperature will be around 71 degrees with sunny skies and dry conditions. 

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest on Monday with low humidity making fire danger high across the state. 

Tuesday will bring more 70 degree temperatures and sunshine with dry weather. 

Wednesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.

This will be a transition day between our warm and dry weather and the unsettled weather moving in towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday with a 20 percent chance for rain both days. 

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories