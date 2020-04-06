Temperatures stay in the 70s to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Monday will be a great day to spend time outside.

Denver’s high temperature will be around 71 degrees with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest on Monday with low humidity making fire danger high across the state.

Tuesday will bring more 70 degree temperatures and sunshine with dry weather.

Wednesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.

This will be a transition day between our warm and dry weather and the unsettled weather moving in towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday with a 20 percent chance for rain both days.