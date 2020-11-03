Denver hits record high temp Tuesday, 70s last through the week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has tied a record high temperature on two fronts today, this date and election days.

The temperature recorded at Denver International Airport reached 79 degrees, which was last reached on Nov. 3 in 1915 and last reached on an election day in 1934.

It will be a warm few days ahead on the Front Range with near record heat, sunshine, and dry conditions.

The forecast high temperature on Wednesday is 75 degrees for Denver and is only one degree off of the record high of 76 set in 1915.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Friday with sunny and dry weather each day. The next big weather changes in Colorado will move in over the weekend.

Wind will pick up on Saturday and Sunday as the next storm system moves in. Temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s with a chance of rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains.

Even colder temperatures will move in on Monday as highs drop into the 30s. There is a chance for a few snow showers on the Front Range Monday and Tuesday but it is too far out to know exact details.