Temperatures stay hot Wednesday with chance for severe storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across eastern Colorado Tuesday night. They are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range but a few stronger storms could develop on the far northeast Plains.

Wednesday will bring more hot temperatures and afternoon storm chances. High temperatures in Denver will make it into the mid-80s, about 10 degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year.

Storms will move from west to east Wednesday afternoon with the strongest storms expected to be east of Interstate 25 on the Plains. There is a marginal and slight risk in place on the eastern Plains. Hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in stronger storms that develop east of metro Denver.

Scattered afternoon storms and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Sunday will be the driest day of the week.