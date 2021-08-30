Temperatures stay hot Tuesday, wet weather returns Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-90s on Tuesday with dry conditions and more wildfire smoke.

Big changes push into the Front Range on Wednesday with a 20% chance for scattered storms. Temperatures will stay hot on Wednesday before the rain arrives with a cool down moving in on Thursday.

Storm chances will be highest on Thursday and Friday. These storms will contain heavy rainfall and could increase the chance for flash flooding, especially near burn scars in Colorado’s mountains.

Map from NOAA

Temperatures will stay in the 80s through Labor Day weekend with scattered afternoon storms each day.