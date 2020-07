DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 90s again on Monday afternoon.

There will be a 20 percent chance of a few isolated afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain gusty winds and lightning.

Storm chances will go down to 10 percent on Tuesday so most places will stay dry.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Fire danger will be high across most of the state.

Friday’s high temperature will be in the upper 90s.